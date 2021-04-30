Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$122.00 price objective on the stock.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$143.31.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$132.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$144.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$140.92. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$108.78 and a 12 month high of C$149.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.00 billion and a PE ratio of 26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,423.65. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$102,680.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,919,071.30. Insiders have sold 6,015 shares of company stock worth $870,946 over the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.