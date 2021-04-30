Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of DB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. 142,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,344. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DB. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

