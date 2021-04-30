Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $517.71 million and a P/E ratio of 18.76. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.63 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 941,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 491,953 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.