CRH (NYSE:CRH) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

Shares of CRH traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.27. 25,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. CRH has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

