CRH plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CRH in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

CRH opened at $48.13 on Friday. CRH has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in CRH by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

