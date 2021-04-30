Cricut’s Quiet Period To Expire on May 5th (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Cricut’s (NASDAQ:EWTX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 5th. Cricut had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $176,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

EWTX opened at $28.48 on Friday. Cricut has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $40.49.

In other Cricut news, Director Jonathan D. Root acquired 15,625 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

