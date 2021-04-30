Critical Analysis: Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Secom and Square Enix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secom $9.75 billion 1.99 $799.41 million $0.98 21.17 Square Enix $2.40 billion 2.85 $196.39 million $1.74 32.93

Secom has higher revenue and earnings than Square Enix. Secom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square Enix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Secom has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square Enix has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Secom and Square Enix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secom 0 0 0 0 N/A Square Enix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Secom shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Secom and Square Enix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secom 7.44% 6.92% 4.41% Square Enix 8.44% 13.19% 9.87%

Summary

Square Enix beats Secom on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences. This segment also provides maintenance services. The company's Medical Services segment offers home medical services; operates general hospital, pharmacies, and residences for seniors; provides electronic medical report systems; health and preventative care services; and sells medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. Its Insurance Services Segment provides fire insurance, automobile insurance, and cancer treatment insurance services. The company's Geospatial Information Services segment provides geospatial information services to public-sector entities, including national and local governments; private sector customers; and to overseas government agencies. Its BPO and ICT Services segment offers data center services, disaster preparedness services, BCP support services, information security services, cloud-based services, and BPO services. The Real Estate and Other Services segment engages in development and sale of condominiums equipped with distinctive security and disaster preparedness features, as well as real estate leasing, construction, installation, and other services. The company also offers electrical engineering, general office, credit, clerical, and software development services; sells security and water-treatment equipment; operates PFI correctional facilities, restaurants and shops at medical facilities; and provides lifestyle support and car maintains services, as well as sells and maintains freight elevators. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games. This segment offers digital entertainment content for various customer usage environments, including personal computers and smart devices, as well as consumer game consoles, such as handheld game machines. Its Amusement segment is involved in the operation of amusement facilities. This segment also engages in the planning, development, distribution, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. The company's Publication segment publishes and licenses comic magazines, comic books, and game-related books. Its Merchandising segment plans, produces, distributes, and licenses derivative products. The company publishes, distributes, and licenses entertainment content under the SQUARE ENIX and TAITO brands. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

