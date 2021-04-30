Critical Analysis: Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) and PROG (NYSE:PRG)

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) and PROG (NYSE:PRG) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triton International and PROG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triton International $1.35 billion 2.56 $352.69 million $4.57 11.19 PROG $3.95 billion 0.87 $31.47 million $3.89 13.08

Triton International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROG. Triton International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PROG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Triton International pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. PROG pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Triton International pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PROG pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Triton International has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Triton International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Triton International and PROG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triton International 22.11% 15.93% 3.30% PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Triton International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of PROG shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Triton International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of PROG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Triton International has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROG has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Triton International and PROG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triton International 0 0 3 0 3.00 PROG 0 1 6 0 2.86

Triton International currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. PROG has a consensus target price of $59.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.38%. Given PROG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PROG is more favorable than Triton International.

Summary

PROG beats Triton International on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services. As of December 31, 2020, its total fleet consisted of 3.7 million containers and chassis representing 6.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units or 7.0 million cost equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, as well as resells these containers to container retailers and users. It operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions. The Vive segment provides second-look and revolving credit products to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending through private label and Vive-branded credit cards. It offers lease-purchase solutions through approximately 25,000 third-party point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce websites in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Draper, Utah.

