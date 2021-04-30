Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.04. The company had a trading volume of 59,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,693. Crocs has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $102.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at $75,312,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,942,825. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

