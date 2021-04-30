Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $360,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Workday by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Workday by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Workday by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.04.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $254.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.41. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.19 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.81 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

