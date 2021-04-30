Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 280 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $13,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the last quarter.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THS. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

THS opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -478.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

