Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 11,420 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth $31,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 110,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

CNSL opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $567.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

