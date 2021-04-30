Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $37.70 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.