Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 163,145 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Trinity Industries by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 497,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Trinity Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after acquiring an additional 43,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,422,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 711,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801 in the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRN opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -569.40 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRN. Cowen boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.