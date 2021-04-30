Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

NYSE:FLS opened at $40.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $42.24.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.