Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Crown stock opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. Crown has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $111.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Crown by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,877,000 after purchasing an additional 353,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

