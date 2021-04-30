Cryptocean Hits Market Capitalization of $9.22 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002052 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $9.22 million and $30,493.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.