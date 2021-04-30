Cryptonite (XCN) Trading 16% Higher Over Last Week

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonite has a total market capitalization of $411,100.48 and $7.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,076.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.81 or 0.04858812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.88 or 0.01764721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.61 or 0.00469396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.59 or 0.00725920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.50 or 0.00560473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00066896 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.69 or 0.00426484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004163 BTC.

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.