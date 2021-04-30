CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $83.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.88 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is presently -10.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. FMR LLC grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 6.0% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

