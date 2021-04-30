CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $316.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $18.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.36 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Equities analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 12.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 129,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

