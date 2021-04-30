Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $209.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.29. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

