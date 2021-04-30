Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,217 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,324 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,236 shares of company stock worth $5,169,233 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

