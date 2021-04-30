Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Compass Minerals International worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,437,000 after acquiring an additional 94,257 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,742,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $19,613,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of CMP opened at $69.40 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.