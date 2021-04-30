Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 622 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 1.2% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $15,045,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after acquiring an additional 205,737 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

