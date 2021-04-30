Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $256.78 on Friday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

