CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.80. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $8.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,581. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $6,395,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,274,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $472,002,000 after buying an additional 327,542 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

