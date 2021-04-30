CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 21.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 28.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.39. 191,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,711,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.