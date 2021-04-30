CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.83 EPS

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CONE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

