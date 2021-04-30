CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 61,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 998,654 shares.The stock last traded at $9.49 and had previously closed at $9.49.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $610.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,887 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.