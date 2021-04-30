D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $104.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.41.

DHI stock traded down $3.23 on Thursday, reaching $98.24. 294,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.03. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $102.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

