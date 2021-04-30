DA Davidson Weighs in on First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Financial Northwest in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $132.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.