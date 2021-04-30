Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.90. Daimler has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $93.42.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

