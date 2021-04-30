Dale D. Johnson Sells 19,297 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $78.29.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $100,828,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Graco by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 527,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.