Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $256.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

