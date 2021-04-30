Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Plans Dividend of $0.95

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.946 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $14.35 on Friday. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DANOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, January 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

