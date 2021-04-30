Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $141.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,654. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

