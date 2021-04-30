Dash (DASH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $320.32 or 0.00552632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $3.24 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006116 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00021984 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.53 or 0.02488713 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,108,879 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

