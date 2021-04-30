David J. Turner, Jr. Sells 88,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.61.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

