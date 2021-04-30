David Thomas Traynor Sells 360,000 Shares of Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) insider David Thomas Traynor sold 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £25,200 ($32,923.96).

LON:BYOT opened at GBX 7.55 ($0.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of £33.71 million and a PE ratio of 18.88. Byotrol plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.10 ($0.13).

About Byotrol

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

