DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,017,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.24. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.70 and a twelve month high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.30. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

