Dawson James Initiates Coverage on SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Dawson James began coverage on shares of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

SRAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ SRAX opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SRAX has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that SRAX will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in SRAX by 636.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SRAX by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

