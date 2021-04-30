DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $6.34

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $6.68. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 2,009 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on DBVT. Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $741.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 917.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102,375 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

