Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,050.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,050 ($52.91) and last traded at GBX 3,955.01 ($51.67), with a volume of 197937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,952 ($51.63).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,581.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,501.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 96.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 11.11 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tony Griffin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,852 ($50.33), for a total transaction of £963,000 ($1,258,165.67). Also, insider Alison Platt acquired 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,290 ($42.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.70 ($25,919.39).

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

