DeDora Capital Inc. Has $931,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after buying an additional 430,745 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,619,000 after buying an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after buying an additional 102,698 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after buying an additional 94,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $60.86. 119,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

