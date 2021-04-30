DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,554 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,938 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.79. 117,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,729. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $99.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.