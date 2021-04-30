DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $7,560.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001174 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020198 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,471,795 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

