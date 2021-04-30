Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 0.8% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after acquiring an additional 292,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,509,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $370.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,897. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.