Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DEX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 56,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,969. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

