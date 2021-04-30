Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Deliveroo Holdings Plc (LON:ROO) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 260.90 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40). Approximately 2,547,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,415,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.80 ($3.34).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a PE ratio of -0.01.

