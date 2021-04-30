Denali Advisors LLC Buys 65,100 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 228.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Newmark Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 207,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NMRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

Shares of NMRK opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

